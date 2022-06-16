15-kg IED planted in pressure cooker recovered in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar: A major tragedy was averted after Jammu and Kashmir police recovered a 15 kg improvised explosive device (IED) at Armullah Litter area of the Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Thursday (June 16). Two terrorist associates who were involved in this incident have been also arrested by the J&K police.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “Police and security forces averted a major tragedy by recovering 15 kg IED planted by terrorists in village Armullah, Litter,” adding he said two associates involved in the incident have been arrested. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, he added.

The police said the IED was detected on the roadside following which a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the area. The area was kept under cordon and traffic was diverted.

It took more than two hours for the bomb disposal squad to defuse the IED which was planted in a pressure cooker. The bomb disposal squad took the explosive stuff away from built-up area and carried out a controlled blast among huge trees to defuse the bomb.