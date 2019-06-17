Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Army men injured, one terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter

Anantnag: Two Army men have sustained heavy injuries in an encounter with terrorists in Badoora area of Achabal in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. As per ANI reports, one of the Army men injured is a Major rank official.

At least one terrorist has been killed in the exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists. The bodies of the deceased have been recovered. Two-three terrorists are believed to be still holed up in the area. The encounter is underway, reports said.

The joint operation is being conducted by 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Security forces had cordoned off the area and launched a search operation today morning after receiving inputs of the presence of terrorists in the area from credible sources, an official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired at the forces, who retaliated.

The encounter comes after five CRPF personnel were killed and three others were injured when their patrol party was attacked by terrorists in Anantnag on June 12.

