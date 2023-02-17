topStoriesenglish2574195
NewsIndia
J&K EARTHQUAKE

Jammu and Kashmir: 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Katra Belt

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 08:17 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Jammu and Kashmir: 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Katra Belt

Jammu: An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday, officials said. There was no casualty or damage to property reported from anywhere, they said. The quake struck at 5.01 am at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicentre was 97 kilometers east of Katra. The latitude and longitude of the earthquake were found to be 33.10 degrees and 75.97 degrees respectively.

The location of quake was 97 kilometers east of Katra.

Live Tv

J&K earthquakeKatra earthquakeMata Vaishno DeviJammu earthquakeKashmir

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins