Jammu And Kashmir: 3 Terrorists Killed In Two Anti-Infiltration Operation, Says Army

Three terrorists were neutralized on Thursday during an ongoing anti-infiltration operation in the Machil and Tangdhar areas of the Kupwara district in North Kashmir, the Army said.

"Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bids, a Joint anti-infiltration Operation was launched by IndianArmy & jammu kashmir police on the intervening night of 28-29 Aug 24 in general area Tangdhar, Kupwara," Army said on official handle X.

One terrorist is likely to have been neutralised. The operation is in progress, reads the post.

Army reported that Based on intelligence inputs with respect to likely infiltration bids, a Joint Operation was launched by Indian Army & Jammu kashmir police on the intervening night of 28-29 Aug 24 in the general areaof Machhal, Kupwara.

"Suspicious movement was observed in bad weather and was engaged with effective firing by own troops; two terrorists are likely to have been neutralised," post read.

They further added that the operation is siill in progress.

Both operations in Tad village at Kushal post in Tangdhar and at Kumkadi post in the Machil sector were launched late evening on Wednesday after suspicious movements by terrorists were observed. Search operations at both locations are still ongoing; however, bad weather and heavy rains are hampering the efforts.