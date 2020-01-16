Jammu and Kashmir administration releases 5 leaders from preventive custody on January 16

Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to release five more leaders of different political parties from preventive custody on Thursday (January 16). Notably, these leaders were detained after the abrogation of Article 370 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre on August 5, 2019.

The leaders who will be released on Thursday include Salman Sagar of National Conference, Altaf Kallo, Mukhtar Bhat and Nizamuddin Bhat of Peoples Democratic Party and Showkat Ghani.

It may be recalled that several leaders have been released from preventive custody in last few weeks. Sources told Zee Media that more leaders would be released soon.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is expected to be shifted from Hari Niwas to a bungalow at Gupkar near his residence cause of harsh winter. The NC leader was taken into preventive custody on August 4 just a day before the scrapping of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Live TV

The Centre also decided to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - on August 5, 2019. Sources said that the bungalow where Omar Abdullah will be shifted is being readied as he still a Special Services Group (SSG) protectee.

The news of shifting of Omar Abdullah comes on a day when the Centre has announced that a group of 36 Union ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir later this week in order to make people aware of the “positive impact” of Centre's decision to scrap Article 370. The Union ministers will also inform people about the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for the welfare of the people of region after the abrogation of Article 370.