Jammu and Kashmir: Army foils infiltration bid near LoC in Baramulla, 3 terrorists killed

Srinagar: The Army killed three heavily armed terrorists on Thursday (September 23) thwarting an infiltration bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

This is the second infiltration bid in the last one week in Uri sector after five-day combing operation was called off. This was disclosed in a joint press conference of the Army and police by GOC 15 Corps Lieutenant General D P Pandey.

Pandey said, “Today morning, alert troops spotted a group of infiltrators in the Hathlanga area of Uri sector. They were challenged and three militants were killed. The September 18 bid was foiled and the militants were pushed back.”

The Commanding Officer of the operation, while briefing the media men through video-conferencing said, "Today morning, army spotted a group of militants in Hathlanga area of Uri at 6 am. Surveillance was enhanced and the group was challenged. Three militants were killed after a brief exchange of fire." Further, he said that the three killed terrorists were carrying huge quantity of arms and ammunition that included five AK-47 riffles, seven pistols, 5 AK magazines, 24 UBGl grenades, 38 Chinese grenades, seven Pakistan made grenades, Rs 35000 Pakistani currency and some edibles.

Lieutenant General further said, “We have found documents which reveal one of them is a Pakistani but we aren’t sure about the rest of two. We will see and let you know about which organization they belong to."

He added, "Army is alert and that we were anticipating change in the behavior of Pakistan in the month of September and expecting infiltration ahead of the onset of winter. We are ready to foil all bids."

Pandey informed, "We have credible inputs about lot of activities on launch pads and that’s what we saw today and on 18th. And those activities can’t take place without the hand of local army (Pakistani) commanders."

In addition, he said, “We are deployed with adequate forces on the ground. In terms of behavior, we had appreciated this in September and October. We suspended internet to break contact of terrorists with local handlers. On 18th night there was an attempt to infiltrate. There were six, 4 were on their side and two had crossed. It’s a rugged terrain, we pressure two went back. To verify, we took an intense search. And now after area is fully sanitised we have called off the Operation."

