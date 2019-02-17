Jammu and Kashmir: Army officer killed in IED blast in Rajouri was to get married next month

The Army major, who was killed in a mine explosion in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, was scheduled to get married next month.

Major Chitresh Singh Bisht was killed on Saturday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera sector of the district when he was leading a bomb disposal squad team for sanitisation. Several mines were detected on the track in the sector around 3 pm, a defence spokesman said.

The team defused one of the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) successfully but while neutralising another mine, the device got activated and the officer suffered grievous injuries and attained martyrdom. The IED was planted 1.5-km inside the Naushera sector.

The 31-year-old soldier was a native of Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He was scheduled to get married on March 7.

Major Bisht is survived by his parents. His father is a retired police inspector. "Major Chitresh Singh Bisht was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," said a Defence spokesperson.

The incident comes two days after a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy, on its way to Srinagar from Jammu, was attacked in Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon by terrorists, claiming the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

Around 2,500 personnel were travelling in 78 vehicles which were part of the convoy when the incident occurred.