Jammu And Kashmir: Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden Opens For Public In Srinagar

Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar has been thrown open to the public from today. LG Manoj Sinha was the chief guest at the grand opening of Tulip Garden. A huge rush of officials and UAE businessmen were present in the garden besides tourists.

Over 16 lakh tulips of 68 different varieties will bloom in Asia’s largest Tulip garden as against 15 lakh tulips last year. The official said all preparations have been done and it took the floriculture department 6 months to make this garden ready for opening for the general public.

Official and tourism players hope for a massive footfall at the Tulip garden this year. Authorities have this year built additional attractions for tourists that includes a water channel and moving fountains inside the garden, which will add to the beauty of the garden.

Tulip Garden in Srinagar has become one of the major tourist attractions of the valley since its inception. Situated at an altitude of 5,600 feet, the garden came as a shot in the arm for the state tourism department.