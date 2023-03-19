topStoriesenglish2585573
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Jammu And Kashmir: Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden Opens For Public In Srinagar

Over 16 lakh tulips of 68 different varieties will bloom in Asia’s largest Tulip garden as against 15 lakh tulips last year. 

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 07:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Jammu And Kashmir: Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden Opens For Public In Srinagar

Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar has been thrown open to the public from today. LG Manoj Sinha was the chief guest at the grand opening of Tulip Garden. A huge rush of officials and UAE businessmen were present in the garden besides tourists.  

Over 16 lakh tulips of 68 different varieties will bloom in Asia’s largest Tulip garden as against 15 lakh tulips last year. The official said all preparations have been done and it took the floriculture department 6 months to make this garden ready for opening for the general public.

Official and tourism players hope for a massive footfall at the Tulip garden this year. Authorities have this year built additional attractions for tourists that includes a water channel and moving fountains inside the garden, which will add to the beauty of the garden. 

Tulip Garden in Srinagar has become one of the major tourist attractions of the valley since its inception. Situated at an altitude of 5,600 feet, the garden came as a shot in the arm for the state tourism department.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle