Jammu and Kashmir: BSF foils 5th infiltration bid in 5 days

Jammu and Kashmir: A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the International Border here by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the wee hours of Saturday, officials said.BSF personnel picked up on the movement of Mohd Shabad (45), a resident of Sialkot, while he was trying to sneak into the Arnia sector from across the border, they said. They fired a few warning shots and took the man into custody, the officials said, adding that no incriminating material was found in his possession. It's pretended to mention that it's the 5th infiltration bid foiled by security forces in the last 5 days in Jammu and Kashmir including a Norco terror infiltration.

On August 25, the BSF foiled a major smuggling attempt when its troops seized eight kg of suspected heroin from a Pakistani intruder along the IB in Samba district. The intruder was shot at and injured, but he managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side.

On 23/24th of august Indian army foiled two infiltration bids in the Nowshera sector of Jammu killed two Pakistani terrorists and apprehended one Pakistani terrorist alive also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

While on the 25th Indian army foiled another major infiltration bid in kamalkote area of Uri sector in north Kashmir killing three Pakistani terrorists and recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition including a Chinese-made M16 ( 9mm) assault rifle, which was a unique recovery.

The continuous attempts of terrorists to cross the border hint that Pakistan is desperate to push a maximum number of trained terrorists in Kashmir before winter sets in and infiltration routes get covered by heavy snow.

General officer in command 19Div recently said that dozens of launch pads which are very near to the line of control are intact and active and around 120-140 trained mostly Pakistani national terrorists are waiting to infiltrate.

After this input, the line of control, as well as international borders touching POK and Pakistan tertiary, is on high alert and 24 hours vigil is kept that's the reason that till now every attempt made by terrorists is foiled.