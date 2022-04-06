हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shopian encounter

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Shopian, second in last 12 hours

A police official said that on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Shopian district, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation. 

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Shopian, second in last 12 hours
Representational image

Shopian: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Haripora village of Imam Sahib area in South Kashmir's Shopian district. 

A police official said that on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation. 

He added that as the joint searching team cordoned the suspected spot, hiding terrorists fired upon them, which was retaliated, leading to the encounter. Sources said that as per inputs one to two terrorists are hiding in the area. 

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirming the gunfight said, “Yes, an encounter has started at Larri area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.” 

This is the second encounter of the day. Earlier in the morning today,  security forces managed to kill two terrorists in the Awantipora area of the Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention that this year as per data given by police, security forces have killed 44 terrorists since January in 32 encounters and brief shootouts. 

Moreover, 26 active terrorists and over 160 terrorist associates were also arrested while 18 youngsters joined terror outfits ranks this year. 

