Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Baramulla
File photo

Srinagar: An encounter had started in the early hours of Tuesday (August 24) between security forces and terrorists in Pethseer village in the Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir zone police tweeted “ #Encounter has started at #Sopore.  Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice

A police officer said that on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area a joint team of Police, army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation. 

As the search party cordoned the suspected spot, terrorists fired upon the searching party which retaliated and an encounter started. 

All the entry and exit points are sealed and lights are also installed in the area to make sure that terrorists can’t flee the spot.

Earlier in the evening Jammu-Kashmir police in a special operation killed two wanted terrorists including TRF chief in Srinagar.

Two terrorists, including a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed during an encounter with the security forces, officials said.
The police said that acting on a specific input generated by Srinagar police about the presence of terrorists in the Alochi Bagh area of Srinagar district, an operation was planned by IGP Kashmir, DIG Central Kashmir range and SSP Srinagar.

