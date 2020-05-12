Jammu and Kashmir gets 2G mobile internet services a week after Riyaz Naikoo's killing

Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Tuesday (May 12) restored 2G mobile data services in the Kashmir Valley, except in Pulwama and Shopian districts. The services were snapped after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen top commander Riyaz Naikoo and another terrorist by security forces.

Earlier, the order to this effect, which excepts Pulwama and Shopian, was passed by the J&K administration last night. Pulwama district was excepted because it was in Awantipora here, where the dreaded terrorist was neutralised last week in an operation lasting several hours.

Notably, mobile internet services were snapped across the Valley on May 6, the day Naikoo was killed, to prevent violent protests in the region.

It is also to be noted that restoration of only 2G mobile internet services, and not 4G, has been ordered by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. This is because the ongoing ban on 4G services was, last month, got extended till May 11.

At least three petitions were filed in the Supreme Court seeking restoration of 4G services in the Valley. On May 11, the apex court refused to pass an order in this regard and instead ordered setting up a high-powered three-member panel to look into contentions made by the petitioners.