Infiltration bid foiled along Line of Control in J&K's Kupwara
A firefight occurred between security forces and terrorists in which one was killed on the spot and two other terrorists escaped.
- A jawan lost his life in the encounter between Army personnel and terrorists.
- Search is on for the two terrorists.
Srinagar: A terrorist was killed and an Army jawan was martyred during a gunfight along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir early Friday (July 8). As per Army sources, an exchange of fire took place between infiltrators and the security forces at LOC in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara.
Around 3-4 heavily armed terrorists from a Pakistan village tried to carry out an infiltration attempt. Accordingly, an ambush comprising the Indian Army was laid to dominate the area between Garang nar and Chinar Mohalla.
The ambush party tracked a group of 2-3 terrorists continuously with night vision devices. When the terrorists tried to cross the Indian side, an exchange of fire happened.
Terrorists took cover and a firefight ensued in which one of them was killed on the spot and two other terrorists escaped. The search is going on in the area to track them. However, an Army soldier also attained martyrdom during the encounter.
