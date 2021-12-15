हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coldwave

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh likely to witness ‘snowy’ Christmas as MeT warns of ‘further fall’ in mercury

File Photo

Srinagar: The cold wave intensified in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season with mercury at minus 3.9°C. 

Kashmir meteorological department has forecast dry weather till December 23 in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. 

A meteorological department official said that the minimum temperature in Srinagar was logged at 3.6°C, below freezing point. 

According to MET’s advisory, the mini temperatures will further fall in the coming days. Around 23-25 December the western disturbance will impact Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. There is a possibility of moderate snowfall in the upper reaches and light snow with rains in plains of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Temperatures across Kashmir and Ladakh were recorded below freezing point. 

In South Kashmir, Qazigund had a low of minus 4.2°C. Pahalgam, the famous resort recorded minus 6.4°C. While Kokernag recorded minus 3.9°C.

In north Kashmir, the world-famous skiing resort Gulmarg recorded the lowest mercury in J&K at a minimum of minus 8.6°C. While Kupwara recorded a minimum of minus 3.8°C. 

In Ladakh, UT Leh had a low of minus 11.6°C while Kargil recorded minus 10.1°C. Drass area in Kargil recorded the lowest temperature in the country at minus 15.2°C. 

The MeT also issued ‘low temperature alert’, saying “further fall in minimum temperature by 2-4 °C is expected in Jammu Kashmir and 4-6°C in Ladakh region in coming days. 

It is expected that Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh both will have a white Christmas as the chance of snowfall is at 60%. 

