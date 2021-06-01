Jammu and Kashmir limits duration of online classes after video of six-year-old girl went viral

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Tuesday (June 1) announced that the education department has decided to limit the daily online classes for students.

The decision comes after a video of a six-year-old girl became viral on social media in which she complained to PM Narendra Modi regarding long hours of online classes.

“The school education department has decided to limit daily online classes for a maximum one and half hours for class 1 to 8, spread across two sessions. For class 9 to 12 online synchronous learning will not be more than 3 hours,” Sinha said in a tweet.

“Pre-primary on a given day for interacting with parents shall be only 30 minutes,” he added.

The LG said that the authorities must ensure strict implementation of the new guidelines.

“Homework upto class 5th should be avoided. Authorities and schools to plan joyful learning experience engaging parents as well,” Sinha said.

“Our children need more time to play, interact with parents, the biggest learning experience a child can have,” he added.

Earlier, sharing the viral video of the six-year-old, Sinha had tweeted, “Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss.”

