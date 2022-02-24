Major terror plot averted, arms, ammunition recovered near International Border in Jammu

Jammu: A major tragedy was averted after Jammu and Kashmir police recovered arms and ammunition on the International Border (IB) which were dropped by a drone.

The police said in a statement, "On the basis of inputs regarding drone activity and dropping of arms and ammunition by Pakistan based militant outfits LeT/TRF on the behest of Pak agency ISI in R.S. Pura, Arnia area, a special search operation was launched by police including special operation group (SOG).

"During the search operation, three boxes of the arms ammunition which were dropped through drone during night hours were recovered by the search party from the Treva village of Arnia/R.S. Pura," the police added.

The arms, ammunition and explosive recovered during the search operation includes three remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), as many detonators, 3 explosive bottles, one bundle of Cordtex wire, two timers of IEDs, one pistol, two magazines, six grenades and 70 rounds.

The dropping of the huge arms and explosive depicts a major terrorist plan of the Pakistan-based terror outfits (LET/TRF). With the recovery of this huge consignment of arms and explosive, a major terror plot was averted by the troops of Jammu and Kashmir police.

Authorities said that Pakistan is continuously trying to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists active in the union territory (UT) are facing a huge shortage of arms and ammunition so drones are now used to smuggle the arms and ammunition as the army and other security forces have made it impossible for them to get them infiltrated manually through borders.

