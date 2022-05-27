हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Budgam killing

Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti meets family of slain Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat

Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam`s Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured.

Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti meets family of slain Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat
Credits: ANI

Budgam: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday (May 27, 2022) met the family of Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat who was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam yesterday. "The situation is deteriorating. Innocent people are being killed every day," Mufti told reporters. 

Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam`s Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the 10-year-old nephew of the TV actress had a bullet injury on his arm. The nephew is receiving treatment at a hospital in the district, added the police. 

"Two people came to her house to call her for a shoot. When she stepped outside the house they killed her. What harm had she caused to anyone?" Zubair Ahmed, brother-in-law of Bhat told ANI. 

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday morning informed that two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, involved in the killing of Amreen Bhat, have been neutralised in Kashmir`s Avantipora. 

