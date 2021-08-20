हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist neutralised in encounter in Awantipora, operation underway

The police said that the encounter started in the wee hours of Friday at Khrew, Pampore area of Awantipora.

Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist neutralised in encounter in Awantipora, operation underway
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: One unidentified terrorist was neutralised in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in the Pampore area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (August 20, 2021). The police said that the encounter started in the wee hours of Friday at Khrew, Pampore area of Awantipora and the operation is still in progress. 

"#Encounter has started at Khrew, #Pampore area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted.

Earlier, two days before Independence Day, on August 13, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was also killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. 

