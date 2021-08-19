हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Army

Indian Army officer martyred, terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Rajouri

Defence Ministry Spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said, "Today during an encounter with the terrorists in Thanamandi area of Rajouri, one JCO of Rashtriya Rifles suffered bullet injuries.

Indian Army officer martyred, terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Rajouri
Image for representational use only

Jammu: An Indian Army officer and a terrorist was killed in the heavy exchange of fire after a gunfight broke out in Jammu and Kashmir`s Rajouri district on Thursday.

According to reports, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was martyred in the gunfight with the terrorists.

Defence Ministry Spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said, "Today during an encounter with the terrorists in Thanamandi area of Rajouri, one JCO of Rashtriya Rifles suffered bullet injuries.

"The JCO was immediately evacuated to the nearest medical facility, but later he succumbed to injuries," he said.

 

 

News agency ANI, citing Defence Ministry sources, said that one terrorist was also neutralized by security forces in Thanamandi encounter.

The J&K Police had killed two terrorists in the same area on August 6. Reports coming from the area said the operation against the terrorists was still underway in the area.

