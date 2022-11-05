topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
LET TERRORISTS

Jammu and Kashmir: Police arrests 2 LeT terrorists in Baramullah

Preliminary investigation has revealed the arrested person is a hybrid terrorist of the proscribed organization LeT and was in search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on non-locals, minorities, and security forces said police.
 

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 11:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Jammu and Kashmir: Police arrests 2 LeT terrorists in Baramullah

Baramullah: Jammu Kashmir Police claimed to have arrested two Hybrid terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit in the Sopore area of Baramulla District of North Kashmir. In a handout, police spokesman said that “On 04th November during evening hours a CASO was launched by PC spore along with 22 RR at Shah Faisal Market Sopore. During CASO, suspicious movement of a person coming from Bus Stand Sopore towards Shah Faisal Market having a bag in his hand was noted and was subsequently asked to stop, but he tried to flee from the spot. 

However, was tactfully apprehended by the security forces. Upon search of the said bag, 01 Pistol, 01 Pistol magazine, some pistol rounds and an Improvised Explosive Device were recovered.

According to police spokesman, during preliminary questioning he revealed his identity as Rizwan Mushtaq resident of Hamray Pattan.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the arrested person is a hybrid terrorist of proscribed organization LeT and was in search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on non-locals, minorities, security forces he said.
 
On further questioning the said apprehended terrorist revealed the name of his one more accomplice/hybrid terrorist namely Jameel Ahmad Parra of Tappar Pattan, he said.

This led to the arrest of a second hybrid terrorist during late hours and more recoveries like pistols and grenades were made, he said. Further questioning of the arrested duo is going and more arrests and recoveries are expected, read the statement. 

 

Live Tv

LeT terroristsJammu and KashmirSopore terroristsBaramullah

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!