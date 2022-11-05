Jammu and Kashmir: Police arrests 2 LeT terrorists in Baramullah

Baramullah: Jammu Kashmir Police claimed to have arrested two Hybrid terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit in the Sopore area of Baramulla District of North Kashmir. In a handout, police spokesman said that “On 04th November during evening hours a CASO was launched by PC spore along with 22 RR at Shah Faisal Market Sopore. During CASO, suspicious movement of a person coming from Bus Stand Sopore towards Shah Faisal Market having a bag in his hand was noted and was subsequently asked to stop, but he tried to flee from the spot.

However, was tactfully apprehended by the security forces. Upon search of the said bag, 01 Pistol, 01 Pistol magazine, some pistol rounds and an Improvised Explosive Device were recovered.

According to police spokesman, during preliminary questioning he revealed his identity as Rizwan Mushtaq resident of Hamray Pattan.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the arrested person is a hybrid terrorist of proscribed organization LeT and was in search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on non-locals, minorities, security forces he said.



On further questioning the said apprehended terrorist revealed the name of his one more accomplice/hybrid terrorist namely Jameel Ahmad Parra of Tappar Pattan, he said.

This led to the arrest of a second hybrid terrorist during late hours and more recoveries like pistols and grenades were made, he said. Further questioning of the arrested duo is going and more arrests and recoveries are expected, read the statement.