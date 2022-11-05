Delhi Air Polution: 'Wear masks, because Kejriwalji is busy MAKING...': Union Health Minister ATTACKS Arvind Kejriwal

Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday that the Delhi Chief Minister is busy campaigning for elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, so Delhiites should wear masks to protect themselves from pollution. Alarmed by dangerous pollution levels and health warnings, the Delhi government on Friday announced that primary schools will remain closed from Saturday and 50 percent of its employees will work from home, while private offices have also been advised to work accordingly. Delhi's air quality continued to worsen for the second day in a row.

Mandaviya, in a tweet in Hindi, "The people of Delhi are urged to wear masks and protect themselves from air pollution because Kejriwal ji is busy making promises related to free rewari in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and advertising at the expense of crores of rupees of Delhi taxpayers."

दिल्ली की जनता से आग्रह है की मास्क पहनें और वायु प्रदूषण से स्वयं की रक्षा करें क्योंकि केजरीवाल जी गुजरात और हिमाचल में मुफ्त की रेवड़ी से जुड़े वादे करने और दिल्ली की जनता के टैक्स के करोड़ों रुपयों के खर्चे से विज्ञापन देने में व्यस्त हैं। https://t.co/gSmw4yvv6G — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) November 4, 2022

Let us tell you that air pollution is becoming a big problem in Delhi-NCR these days. Huge layers of smoke are visible in Delhi. An AQI of 447 was recorded at four in the evening due to favorable seasonal direction for air pollution in the national capital Delhi and a stubble burning incident in Punjab. Concentrations of lung-damaging PM 2.5 exceeded 470 micrograms per cubic meter in several areas. That's eight times higher, close to the safe limit of 60 micrograms.