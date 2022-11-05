topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DELHI-NCR AIR POLLUTION

Delhi Air Polution: 'Wear masks, because Kejriwalji is busy MAKING...': Union Health Minister ATTACKS Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi-NCR AQI: Alarmed by dangerous pollution levels and health warnings, the Delhi government on Friday announced that primary schools will remain closed from Saturday and 50 percent of its employees will work from home

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 10:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Air pollution is becoming a big problem in Delhi-NCR these days.
  • Huge layers of smoke are visible in Delhi.
  • Delhi's air quality continued to worsen for the second day in a row.

Trending Photos

Delhi Air Polution: 'Wear masks, because Kejriwalji is busy MAKING...': Union Health Minister ATTACKS Arvind Kejriwal

Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday that the Delhi Chief Minister is busy campaigning for elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, so Delhiites should wear masks to protect themselves from pollution. Alarmed by dangerous pollution levels and health warnings, the Delhi government on Friday announced that primary schools will remain closed from Saturday and 50 percent of its employees will work from home, while private offices have also been advised to work accordingly. Delhi's air quality continued to worsen for the second day in a row.

Mandaviya, in a tweet in Hindi, "The people of Delhi are urged to wear masks and protect themselves from air pollution because Kejriwal ji is busy making promises related to free rewari in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and advertising at the expense of crores of rupees of Delhi taxpayers."

Let us tell you that air pollution is becoming a big problem in Delhi-NCR these days. Huge layers of smoke are visible in Delhi. An AQI of 447 was recorded at four in the evening due to favorable seasonal direction for air pollution in the national capital Delhi and a stubble burning incident in Punjab. Concentrations of lung-damaging PM 2.5 exceeded 470 micrograms per cubic meter in several areas. That's eight times higher, close to the safe limit of 60 micrograms.

Live Tv

Delhi-NCR air pollutionDelhi air pollutionaqi delhi todayAAP Arvind KejriwalMansukh MandaviyaHealth Minister Mansukh Mandviya

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!