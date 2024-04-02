Jammu And Kashmir: Police Arrests 3 Terrorist Associates In Sopore

The Jammu Kashmir Police in Sopore have, along with other security forces, arrested 3 terrorist associates and recovered a pistol and other incriminating materials from their possession. A Police Spokesman stated, “Police, along with Army (22RR) & CRPF (179BN), at a joint checkpoint established at Fruit Mandi crossing, noticed 3 suspicious persons attempting to flee from the spot. However, the alert joint party tactfully apprehended them.”

The arrested individuals were identified as Faisal Ahmad Kachroo, son of Farooq Ahmad Kachroo, resident of Baba Yousuf Sopore; Aquib Mehraj Kana, son of Mehraj din Kana, resident of Sangrama Sopore; and Adil Akber Gojree, son of Akbar Gojree, resident of Kushal Matoo Sopore.

During a search, a pistol, mobile phones, and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession. It is pertinent to mention here that the trio failed to justify the contents of their phones, which contained incriminating evidence.

Accordingly, a case under FIR No. 68/2024, under relevant sections of the law, has been registered at Police Station Sopore, and an investigation has been initiated.