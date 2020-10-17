हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police busts LeT hideout, recovers weapons and incriminating material

According to the police, a credible input was received regarding the presence of terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT in the nursery area of the Kawani village of Awantipora near river Jehlum bank.

Jammu and Kashmir Police busts LeT hideout, recovers weapons and incriminating material

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday busted a hideout of terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. A huge cache of weapons and incriminating material was recovered. 

According to the police, a credible input was received regarding the presence of LeT terrorists in the nursery area of the Kawani village of Awantipora near River Jhelum bank. Based on the input, Awantipora Police with 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 185 BN Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a search operation in the early hours.

During the search, one large underground hideout of LeT was busted and destroyed. As per the police, "Based on credible input regarding presence of terrorists of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in the nursery area of the village Kawani Awantipora near river Jehlum bank, Awantipora Police with 55 RR and 185 BN CRPF launched a search operation today early morning and during search one large underground hideout of Lashkar- e- Taiba outfit was busted and destroyed." 

The details of the hideout are: opening 2.5 ft X 2.5 ft (covered by iron lid); Room 1st 7ft x10ft ( height 08 ft); Room 2nd 7ft x 7ft (height 08 ft) and toilet point 3ft x 4ft (height 08 ft).

Live TV

Incriminating material and a huge cache of explosive material and ammunition have been recovered from the hideout which includes--a pistol, a pistol magazine, 2091 ammunition of AK47 and three grenades.

All the material has been taken into police custody for investigation purpose. A case has been filed at Awantipora Police Station under relevant sections of law.

Tags:
Jammu and Kashmir PoliceLashkar-e-TaibaJammu and Kashmir terrorism
Next
Story

NEET result 2020 declared, Odisha's Soyeb Aftab and Delhi's Akanksha Singh attain perfect score: Check rank list
  • 73,70,468Confirmed
  • 1,12,161Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M59S

DNA: Why is the world cuddling the cow?