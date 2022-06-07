Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir police claimed to have cracked the IED blast case of Shopian and Four terrorists/ associates have been arrested in connection. The "IED" blast happened in the wee hours of June 2 in the Sedaw area of Shopian in which one army soldier was killed and at least two others were injured. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said “ Shopian Police cracked recent terror attack case in which terrorists used IED in a vehicle at Shedow area of Shopian, in which one soldier was martyred and others were injured. All 04 terrorists/associates have been arrested.”

The blast took place at approximately 2:50 AM on June 2. According to an army statement, it occurred while an army party was moving from Sedaw to lay a cordon and search in the Patitohalan area. “While moving to the target area, at approximately a km away from Sedaw, an explosion took place in the civil hired vehicle, being used by the team, resulting in injuries to three Indian Army soldiers,” the army had said in a statement issued on the day of the blast.

The statement further reads “The blast is very likely to be from either an IED or a grenade or a battery malfunctioning in the vehicle. Details are being ascertained,” One soldier among the three injured personnel died later.



BSF defuses magnetic IEDs brought down from drones in Jammu



The BSF claimed that three magnetic IEDs, attached as payload with a drone, were brought down and defused at Dayaran area of Kanachak in Jammu. They were fitted in three tiffin boxes.

In a handout, it said “Last night BSF observed a drone activity in Kanachak area and fired some shots towards the drone. Immediately police party was deployed, and they followed the anti-drone SOP in the general area,”

It further reads “At around 11 pm at Dayaran area of Kanachak, the party observed the drone activity and fired at it again, “The payload attached with the drone was brought down.” However, the drone could not be brought down.

“The payload contained three magnetic IEDs packed inside children tiffin box with the timer set to different timings of 3 hours, 8 hours, etc,” it reads “The IED has been deactivated and diffused through a controlled explosion.” A case has been registered and investigations were taken up.

It's the second such attempt in the last one week earlier a drone was shot down by Jammu police and recovered 7 magnetic IED bombs and 7 UBGLs. After the continuous such happening at the border, the vigil is intensified to foil any such drone infiltration keeping in view the upcoming Amarnath yatra.

Live TV