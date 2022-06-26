Jammu and Kashmir: Police solves SI Farooq Ahmad’s killing case

Police in Awantipora have solved the case of SI Farooq Ahmad’s killing by arresting three accused persons allegedly involved in the crime. Incriminating material, including a pistol, were recovered from their possession. During investigation of case FIR No. 71/2022 of PS Pampore pertaining to the killing at Samboora Pampore, several suspects were called for questioning, and the three of them were zeroed in, whose role in the case was proved. Subsequently, they were arrested in the case. They have been identified as Arsalaan Bashir @Faisal, Tawkeer Manzoor and Owais Mushtaq - all residents of Samboora Pampore.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused trio had hatched a criminal conspiracy with a terrorist named Majid Nazir Wani of Ladhoo (killed in Tujjan Pulwama operation on 21/06/2022) and had extended support to the said terrorist in the murder.

All the three accused involved in the killing are close neighbours of martyr SI Farooq Ahmad. Incriminating material, 01 Pistol and other ammunition have been recovered from their possession. Further investigation into the matter is in progress.