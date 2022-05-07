New Delhi: A Jammu and Kashmir Policeman was seriously injured on Saturday (May 7, 2022) morning when terrorists opened fire at him at the Aiwa Bridge area of Ali Jan Road in Srinagar.

"Around 8:40 am, terrorists fired at and critically injured Jammu and Kashmir Police constable Ghulam Hassan near Aiwa Bridge in Safakadal area of the city," a police official said.

Jammu & Kashmir | Terrorists fired at and critically injured a Policeman at Aiwa Bridge, Ali Jan Road, Srinagar. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/LDCc7OB4A4 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

“He left for duty at 7 am. 10 minutes later I received a call about him. He works just as a driver to officers...Has he caused harm to anyone? He did nothing. Such acts in our valley are wrong,” said brother of the Policeman who was shot.

According to the reports, the area was later cordoned off and a search for the attackers was launched. More details are awaited.

Earlier on Friday, a top Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander was among three other terrorists who were killed in a gunfight in Pahalgam town of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With agency inputs)