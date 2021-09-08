Jammu and Kashmir’s Dal Lake gets its first floating ATM, courtesy SBI

Srinagar: After the famed floating gardens and floating post office, Dal Lake in Srinagar got its first floating ATM. The ATM has been started to help the people living on the lake as well as the tourists staying in the houseboats.

The ATM has been put up by the State Bank of India. This is likely to become another tourist attraction as it is the only such ATM in the union territory.

“SBI opened an ATM on a houseboat on Dal Lake, Srinagar for the convenience of locals and tourists. The floating ATM in the popular Dal Lake fulfills a long-standing need and will be an added attraction to the charm of Srinagar,” the bank tweeted.

The people living on the houseboats were relieved as they had to travel to the main city for the withdrawal of money. They said that the ATM has benefitted them with tourists wanting to stay in the houseboats close to the ATM.

“We are thankful to the State Bank of India. This is the first floating ATM in Jammu and Kashmir. This has benefitted the locals as well as the tourists coming to the valley. It could become a tourist attraction as it's a unique concept. It’s benefitting our business as well. All the tourists in different houseboats are also appreciating the step,” said Saqib Ibrahim, who owns a houseboat.

The valley saw a huge number of tourist arrivals this summer and most of the houseboats and hotels were booked. The tourists staying on the houseboats find it convenient to have a floating ATM. They said that they were taking pictures with it as it's a unique concept.

''We have seen a floating ATM in Kerala. It's very good and I think it's great that now Dal has floating markets and an ATM too. It will help businesses in the lake. The guests who stay in these houseboats can now take a shikara and go to withdraw money. It's a wonderful experience,” said Nabeel Ahmad, a tourist from Kerala.

