Kashmir willow bats to get GI tagging, expected to boost sale in international markets

Srinagar: The famous willow cricket bats of Kashmir are in the process of getting GI (Geographical Indication) tags. A recent study showed that it will serve as a great marketing strategy for selling these bats in international markets.

The GI tagging will help in raising the prices of the Kashmir willow bats.

A study titled "Indian Sports Goods Industry: Strategies for Tapping the Export Potential" released recently by the Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that “Kashmir willow bat is one such product which holds significance as it is made from some of the best quality wood in the world”.

The bat-makers in Kashmir are eagerly waiting for the GI Tag. ''It's a good step by the government and we have been expecting it. The government is helping the small scale industries at the moment and due to this, Kashmir willow will get the recognition it deserves. The English willow is considered good but the Kashmir willow is as good. And if we get the tagging it would help us. The top grade willow bats are good and need to be promoted as much. If we have GI tag, the sales will go up,” said Asif Majeed Parray, owner of MS Bat Factory.

There are more than 200 bat-making factories in Kashmir and hundreds of people earn their livelihoods through them. COVID-19 pandemic had hit the industry badly as they hardly had any new orders but now the makers are hoping that things will change.

“If the government takes this step, the GI tag will benefit us a lot. It would be great for us. The maximum number of bats is made in Kashmir. Now with the tagging, we can send across our bats to every country. We can sell online with the tag and earn customer trust. We make more than 2 lakh bats every month in Kashmir in around 200 factories. It will be our honor to make bats that will be picked by international players. Our bats have recently been taken by two specially-abled Kashmiris, who were selected in the Indian team to play in an ODI in Bangladesh,” said Javaid Ahmad, MJS Bat Factory owner.

The Kashmir willow bats are priced up to Rs 3500 rupees per bat, as against the English willow bats whose retail prices range between $220 (Rs 16,000 approx.) and $450 (Rs 33,000 approx.) per bat in international markets.

