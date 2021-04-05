Jammu and Kashmir schools to be shut for two weeks due to rise in COVID-19 cases: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

New Delhi: Following the order of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday (April 5) schools have been closed for 2 weeks due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir.

All schools will be shut for the nursery section to class 9 for two weeks. Class 10, 11 and 12 will only be shut for one week.

The staff of the schools have welcomed the decision of the Lieutenant Governor amid the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

The examinations for the nursery section to class 9 have been completed while the children were going to school. The sudden rise in cases have become a threat to the health and safety of the students, forcing schools to shut down once more.

The schools had issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and were helping children follow the guidelines by providing them with masks and sanitizer, making the school as safe as possible. The continuous rise in cases has forced the schools to shut down as the children’s health is at risk

Preparations for the Class 10 and 12 examinations have begun and the students will continue school till their examinations are over. The examinations will commence on April 6.

All preparations have been made on behalf of the school. The class has been given sanitation operations. Masks and sanitizers will be placed outside the classroom for the convenience of the students attending their exams.

