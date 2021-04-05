हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir schools to be shut for two weeks due to rise in COVID-19 cases: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

The staff of the schools have welcomed the decision of the Lieutenant Governor amid the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

Jammu and Kashmir schools to be shut for two weeks due to rise in COVID-19 cases: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
File photo

New Delhi: Following the order of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday  (April 5) schools have been closed for 2 weeks due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir.

All schools will be shut for the nursery section to class 9 for two weeks. Class 10, 11 and 12 will only be shut for one week.

The staff of the schools have welcomed the decision of the Lieutenant Governor amid the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

The examinations for the nursery section to class 9 have been completed while the children were going to school. The sudden rise in cases have become a threat to the health and safety of the students, forcing schools to shut down once more.

The schools had issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and were helping children follow the guidelines by providing them with masks and sanitizer, making the school as safe as possible. The continuous rise in cases has forced the schools to shut down as the children’s health is at risk

Preparations for the Class 10 and 12 examinations have begun and the students will continue school till their examinations are over. The examinations will commence on April 6. 

All preparations have been made on behalf of the school. The class has been given sanitation operations. Masks and sanitizers will be placed outside the classroom for the convenience of the students attending their exams.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu KashmirJ&K schoolsLieutenant Governor Manoj SinhaCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Consider panel meeting for CBI director's appointment before May 2: SC tells Centre

Must Watch

PT11M44S

COVID-19: India records over 1 lakh cases in 24 hours for first time