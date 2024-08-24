Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Exchange Fire With Terrorists In Sopore

New Delhi: An exchange of fire broke out on Saturday between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The area was cordoned off and searches were underway, police said, PTI reported

"Exchange of fire at Watergam area of Sopore. Alert security forces retaliated. The area cordoned off. Searches underway," Kashmir Zone Police said.

#WATCH | J&K: Exchange of fire at Watergam area of Sopore. Alert security forces retaliated. Area cordoned off. Searches underway: Kashmir Zone Police



Further details were awaited, the police added.

However, official sources reported that a person was seen lying near the scene of the firing.

The police were ascertaining the facts, they added.