Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2782444https://zeenews.india.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir-security-forces-exchange-fire-with-terrorists-in-sopore-2782444.html
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Exchange Fire With Terrorists In Sopore

 The official sources reported that a person was seen lying near the scene of the firing.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 05:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Exchange Fire With Terrorists In Sopore Image: ANI

New Delhi: An exchange of fire broke out on Saturday between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The area was cordoned off and searches were underway, police said, PTI reported

On Saturday, an exchange of fire occurred between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, according to the police. The area has been cordoned off, and searches are currently in progress.

"Exchange of fire at Watergam area of Sopore. Alert security forces retaliated. The area cordoned off. Searches underway," Kashmir Zone Police said.

 

 

Further details were awaited, the police added.

However, official sources reported that a person was seen lying near the scene of the firing.

The police were ascertaining the facts, they added.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh