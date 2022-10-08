Jammu and Kashmir: SIU conducts searches at multiple locations in Srinagar

Srinagar: After Pampore and Kulgam districts, the Special Investigation Unit of police conducted searches on Saturday in suspected houses at Sheeraz Colony Ganie Near Ration Ghat Soura & Shalbaf Mohalla New Colony Jinab Sahab Anchar Soura Srinagar of District Srinagar in case FIR No 50/2022 U/S 307,302 IPC 7/27AAct 16,18,20 ULA of PS Soura, officials said. The police stated in a handout that the raids were intended to investigate terror cases and put pressure on associates associated with militant activities. After obtaining proper search warrants from the Special competent Hon'ble Courts, these raids are carried out with the assistance of the Administration and the concerned Police Station.

The police spokesman also stated that such raids are carried out on the advice of senior formations of the J&K Police department and must be carried out on technical and scientific grounds in order to conclude UL(P)A cases in the interests of justice. These raids are carried out in order to disrupt and dismantle the emerging link between terrorists and their associates. Various incriminating materials were recovered and investigated during SIU raids.

The raids will continue in the future to ensure the logical conclusion of all UL(P) A cases, according to the statement.