NewsIndia
J&K POLICE

Jammu and Kashmir police nabs LeT hybrid militant; Arms, ammunition recovered

One pistol, a pistol magazine, and 12 live 9mm cartridges were recovered from the LeT hybrid militant's possession during the search.

 

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Suparna Shree|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 06:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • J&K Police claimed to have apprehended a Lashkar-i-Toiba hybrid militant
  • The arrest has been made in the Shopian district of South Kashmir
  • One pistol, a pistol magazine, and 12 live 9mm cartridges were recovered from his possession

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have apprehended a Lashkar-i-Toiba hybrid militant in the Shopian district of South Kashmir. According to a police handout, based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the jurisdiction of Police Station Zainpora, Shopian Police, along with 44RR and CRPF 178 BN, apprehended one hybrid terrorist who was roaming in suspicious conditions at the Heffkhuri Maldera axis while patrolling.

The police identified the hybrid terrorist as Yawar Ahmed Padder, the son of Ali Mohd Padder and a resident of Heff Zainpora. According to the police spokesman, during his search, one pistol, a pistol magazine, and 12 live 9mm cartridges were recovered from his possession.

According to him, the apprehended hybrid militant was linked to the banned terror organisation LeT. According to the statement, FIR No 127/2022 has been registered under relevant sections of law in Police Station Zainpora, and an investigation has begun.

