kashmir targeted killings

Jammu and Kashmir targeted killings: ‘Most wanted’ LeT terrorist killed in ‘chance encounter’

Inspector General of Police Kashmir termed LeT terrorist Adil Parray's killing a big success as he was the “most wanted” terrorist in the recent targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Srinagar: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Adil Parray, who was involved in the recent killings of two police personnel, was killed in a "chance" encounter in  Kreshwal, Palpora area of Srinagar on Sunday (June 12), the Jammu and Kashmir police said. Parray was killed in a brief encounter with a “small team” of Srinagar Police, they said, adding that the LeT terrorist was active since September 2021. 

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar termed it a big success for the police as Parray, the “most wanted” terrorist in the targeted killings, was the main brain behind these killings. Kumar said, "He was involved in targeted killings including that of our martyrs Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam and Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring a 9-year-old girl in Srinagar district in May." 

He added, "LeT terrorist Adil Parray was killed in brief shootout in Kreesbal Palpora area of outskirts of Srinagar district on Sunday." 

Kumar said the slain terrorist was an important asset for LeT and his killing was a big setback for the terror outfit and major success for the security forces. 

This is the third encounter in Kashmir in the last 48 hours. Earlier in two encounters in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir, security forces killed 4 terrorists, one belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen and three LeT militants.

It is pertaining to mention that this was the 61st encounter of this year in the union territory. The security forces have managed to kill 100 terrorists including 28 Pakistani in the operations and arrested 47 active terrorists and their 185 associates. Meanwhile, 17 civilians and 16 security personals too have lost their lives in Kashmir in terror incidents this year.

