3 LeT terrorists killed in J-K's Pulwama; police recover arms & ammunition

Srinagar: Three local terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed during the encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday (June 12, 2022). Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, “three terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter arms and ammunition recovered, one killed was involved in killing of policeman, operation has been concluded.”

"PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 02 more terrorists killed (Total 3). Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"All three killed. Terrorists are locals, linked with terror outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in killing of our colleague Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on May 13 in Gadoora Pulwama. Other two killed terrorists have been identified as Fazil Nazir Bhat and Irfan Ah Malik of Pulwama district. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 02 AK 47 rifles and 01 pistol was recovered from encounter spot," said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.

#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: Other two killed terrorists have been identified as Fazil Nazir Bhat & Irfan Ah Malik of Pulwama district. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including two AK 47 rifles and one pistol recovered: IGP Kashmir — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2022

The operation which started on Saturday evening at 6.55 pm and in Drabgam village of Pulwama district of South Kashmir and after 11 hours operation security forces managed to kill three terrorists, operation was carried by Jammu Kashmir police, Army's 44 RR, 12 Sector RR, and CRPF.

A police officer said, “A joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in main Chowk of Drabgam village after having the input about the presence of terrorists in the area.”

“As the joint searching team of forces cordoned the suspected spot, the exchange of fire started triggering off an Encounter,” the officer added.

This was the second encounter in last 24 hours in south Kashmir. Earlier during night hours in an encounter in Kulgam one Terrorist of Hizb terror outfit was killed.

Police officer said, “Acting on specific information generated by Police regarding the presence of a terrorist in village Khandipora village of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army 9RR and CRPF 18Bn in the said village which turned into a Gunfight”

“In the ensuing encounter, a categorized terrorist identified as Rasiq Ahmed Ganie resident of Shouch Kulgam of proscribed terror outfit HM was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter,” the officer added.

As per police records, the killed terrorist was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/security forces and civilian atrocities.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 303 Rifle along with 23 rounds, Pistol along with 31 rounds, 1 Hand grenade have been recovered from the site of encounter.

It’s pertained to mention that it was 60th Encounter of this year security forces have managed to kill 95 terrorists including 28 Pakistani in those operations. Police have also arrested 47 active terrorists and their 185 associates. However, 17 civilians and 16 security personals too have lost their lives in Kashmir this year terror incidents.