Jammu and Kashmir: Terror operative neutralised in Pulwama’s Tral

Pulwama: A terror operative was neutralised in an overnight operation jointly conducted by the Army, Awantipora Police and CRPF at police component complex at Tral in South Kashmir`s Pulwama district.

Terror operative Mohd Amin Malik, resident of Nagbal Machhma, was arrested on May 30 along with incriminating materials viz. arms, ammunition and explosives including unlicensed 12 bore gun, live rounds, explosives, iron/steel balls, 9 feature phones and other warlike stores used in fabrication of IEDs, the police informed.

The police said the terror operative was on police remand and was brought from Police Station Tral to the Police Component, Tral on Wednesday (June 2) for further interrogation.

“During the interrogation the terror operative got hold of the service rifle (AK 47) of CT Amjad Khan and fired indiscriminately with intention to kill the Police personnels. He critically wounded CT Amjad Khan,” a statement by the police read.

It further stated, “ The terror operative then took total control of the interrogation room and engaged the police personnels by firing intermittently from the snatched weapon. "

“Sensing grave danger to the lives of Police personnels and that of the terror operative, his mother and Executive Magistrate were brought on the site and repeated sincere efforts were made to persuade him to throw away the weapon and surrender. The terror operative, however, displayed complete defiance to such persuasions and not only refused to surrender but also fired upon the Police party engaged in persuasion. One of the Police personnels was hit by a bullet on chest and survived because of the bulletproof jacket he was wearing," a police officer stated.

After failing in all efforts to ensure his surrender, the terror operative was engaged in a gunfight following the rules and SoP of such engagement and was neutralised. Police have registered an FIR and investigation has been taken up. Dead body of the slain terrorist was sent to Police Hospital Srinagar for medico-legal formalities.

“It’s pertinent to mention that the slain terror operative was an active terrorist of Hizb ul Mujahideen in the past and was arrested in 2003. Further, his brother Shabir Malik was also a terrorist of Ansar-ul- Gazwatul- hind (AGuH ) outfit who was eliminated at Brenpathri in 2019,” police added.

