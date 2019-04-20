close

Jammu and Kashmir firing

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in brief exchange of firing in Baramulla district

The exchange of fire took place after Army's 32 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) patrol party was passing through the Watergam area.

A terrorist was killed after a brief firing with security forces on Friday near Sopore in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior police officer said the terrorists, who were hiding, fired upon the patrol party when they were passing through the area and the firing started. He also added that in the firing a terrorist was killed.

As per the sources, a pistol and three grenades were recovered from the terrorist. However, the identity of the terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

A search was conducted in the area,

