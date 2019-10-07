Jammu and Kashmir to be open for tourists from October 10 as Governor Malik lifts ban after 2 months

Sending a strong message that normalcy is returning in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said that tourists will be allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir from Thursday (September 10). Governor Malik recalled a security advisory issued over two months ago asking tourists to leave the Valley. The advisory was issued by Governor Malik after holding a security review meeting with advisors and the chief secretary.

“Governor Satya Pal Malik has directed that the Home Department’s advisory asking tourists to leave the valley be lifted immediately. This will be done with effect from 10.10.2019,” said the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

It may be recalled that the Centre had cancelled the Amarnath yatra in August 2019, advising pilgrims and tourists to leave the Valley “immediately” after receiving intelligence inputs of terror threats.

Governor Malik took the decision to lift the ban at a meeting held to review the security situation in Kashmir. The meeting was chaired by Malik and was also attended by the Principal Secretaries of Planning and Housing & Urban Development Department.

Last week, the Centre had announced that Block Development Council (BDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir will take place on October 24. The announcement sent a message that the situation is returning to normal in the Valley. On Monday, Governor Malik was also informed that there is “active interest in the BDC elections and most of the seats of Chairpersons of BDCs would be filled”.