New Delhi: In another tragic killing in Jammu and Kashmir, a woman was shot dead and her minor nephew wounded by terrorists at her residence in the Budgam district on Wednesday (May 25), PTI cited the police as saying. The woman has been identified as Amreen Bhat, a TV artiste, who was shot dead by terrorists at her house in Chadoora, ANI reported. She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew also received a bullet injury on his arm, the J&K police added.

"At around 1955 hrs, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead," the police said.

#UPDATE | Three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were involved in this heinous terror incident. The area has been cordoned off and searches started. Case registered and investigated underway: Police — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

According to the police, three terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were behind the gunning. The area has been cordoned off and the police have registered a case. A probe is underway, the J&K police said.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah expressed "shock" and grief at the heinous attack. "Shocked & deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Ambreen Bhat. Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack & her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat," the former J&K Chief Minister tweeted.

He added, "Her nephew is a young 10 year old boy. Yesterday it was a police constable’s daughter injured in an attack & today this young 10 year old child. How does anyone justify these attacks?"

This incident comes a day after a cop was shot dead and his 7-year-old daughter injured after terrorists attacked them outside their Srinagar home.

The spate of killings has increased in Jammu and Kashmir over the past few months, with terrorists even targeting civilians and non-locals.

Meanwhile, Kashmiri Pandits have been agitating against the J&K administration over the killing of a government employee Rahul Bhat. Bhat was killed by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora of Budgam district of Central Kashmir on May 12. The protestors are demanding the relocation of all migrant Kashmiri Pandits, who got jobs under the prime minister's package, to safer places.

(With agency inputs)