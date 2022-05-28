J&K: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter in Anantnag

Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in a brief encounter in Shattipora area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir, police said on Saturday (May 28). Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on a specific input about the movement of terrorists in the area, a joint cordon and search operation in Bijbhera area’s Shattipora village was launched by teams of Police and the Army. An official who was monitoring the operation said that as the joint searching team of forces cordoned the suspected spot, the exchange of fire happened leading to the encounter.

The slain terrorists have been identified as Ishfaq Ah Ganie of Chakwangund, Anantnag and Yawar Ayub Dar of Dogripora in Awantipora. The duo was affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and was involved in several terror crimes, the IGP Kashmir said.

It is pertaining to mention that this year security forces have killed 84 terrorists including 26 Pakistani in 53 anti-terror operations, while 44 active terrorists and their 183 associates have been arrested. Meanwhile, 14 civilians and 16 security personals too have lost their lives in terror incidents in Kashmir this year.

