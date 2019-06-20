close

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Villagers carry patient on shoulders due to lack of road connectivity in Kupwara district

In a video, locals can be seen ferrying a patient on their shoulders for several kilometres to reach the hospital. 

In a shocking incident, a patient had to be carried all the way to the hospital on shoulders in Rajwar village of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir due to lack of road connectivity. In a video, locals can be seen ferrying a patient on their shoulders for several kilometres to reach the hospital. 

The aged patient from Bramsar Gujjar Mohalla of Wader Bala area was suffering from pain. This highlights the lack of basic facilities, even in an emergency situation, in the area.

These incidents illustrate how authorities have failed to provide basic facilities to people in remote parts of the valley. People who face medical emergencies have no other option than carrying the patient on their shoulders or in palanquins.

Jammu and KashmirKupwaraRoad connectivity
