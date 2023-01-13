topStoriesenglish
Jammu and Kashmir weather: Light rains affect traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu NH

As per reports, it has been raining in the Ramban district due to which traffic movement has been slowed down.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 10:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Traffic movement was affected on Jammu-Srinagar highway today
  • This is owing to the wet weather in the Ramban district
  • On Thursday, two avalanches were reported in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir weather: Light rains affect traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Srinagar: Traffic movement was suspended on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, on Friday morning (January 13) due to inclement weather and shooting stones in the Ramban district. According to reports from officials, there is heavy snowfall in the Qazigund and Banihal regions, while it is raining in the Ramban district. The weather department in Srinagar stated that snow began to fall in many areas of Kashmir, including Srinagar, Banihal, and Badarwah, while it is raining in many places of Jammu, including the city of Jammu.

 

The officials also predict that this weather will continue for the next two hours and will gradually come to a stop in the plains, but is expected to continue on the higher elevations for the next five to six hours. They have also stated that there will not be any heavy snowfall in the plain areas, including Srinagar.

On Thursday, two snow avalanches occurred in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said there was no damage reported from any place. A disaster management official said that two avalanches - a minor at Hangh and another relatively major at Sarbal occurred in the district.

