Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 187 more attacks in 2018 than 2017

India witnessed a total of 318 terrorist attacks in the state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, 187 more than the total number of attacks in 2017, which stood at 131.

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a total of 318 terrorist attacks in 2018, 187 more than the total number of attacks in 2017, when 131 terror attacks took place in the state. The information was provided by Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik in a written reply to Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the states which saw terror attacks in 2018 after Jammu and Kashmir were Manipur (08), followed by Nagaland (03).

Year J&K Manipur Nagaland Assam Arunachal Pradesh
2017 131 08 - 01 01
2018 318 08 03 - -

Notably, there were no terrorist-related attacks in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in 2018.

In 2018, 265 terrorists were killed in various counter-terrorists (CT), counter infiltration (CI) and Terrorist Initiated Incidents (TII) operations undertaken by the defence and security personnel. In 2017, 235 terrorists were killed in total in various operations led by the defence and security personnel.

Year Number of Terrorists killed
2017 235
2018 265

In 2018, a total of 43 Army jawans were martyred while fighting against terrorists. In 2017, the Indian Army lost 42 in their battle against terrorism.

Year Battle Casualties
2017 42
2018 43

India has witnessed several terror attacks in the year 2019 as well, including the February 14 terror attack on a convoy of CRPF personnel in Pulwama. The attack carried out by a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber had resulted in martyrdom of CRPF personnel.

In June, a terror attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district claimed the lives of five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. Pakistan-based terror group Al Umar Mujahideen had claimed the responsibility for the attack. The terrorists had ambushed a security patrolling party. A terrorist was also killed in retaliatory fire.

Indian ArmyJammu and KashmirDefence MinistryTerror attacks
