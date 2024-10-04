Jammu and Kasmir, Haryana Exit Poll Results 2024: Date, Time, When And Where To Watch Live Streaming?

Assembly Election 2024 Exit Poll Results: The 90 assembly seats of Jammu and Kashmir went to the polls in three phases - September 18, 25 and October 1. While the BJP contested the polls alone and only on 71 seats, the Congress tied up with the National Conference for the elections. The PDP and the other regional parties also contested the elections. On the other hand, the 90 seats of Haryana will go to the polls on October 5. The voting is scheduled to take place between 7am to 6pm. In Haryana, the BJP and the Congress are locked in a straight battle with the Aam Aadmi Party, INLD and JJP also fighting it out at most of the seats.

Jammu and Kasmir, Haryana Exit Poll Results Date

You may be aware that the Election Commission of India has banned the publishing and broadcasting of the exit poll results till the conclusion of the polls. Despite the voting for the Jammu and Kashmir polls concluding on October 1, the exit poll results have not been released yet. The same goes for Haryana as well. However, your wait is all set to end on October 5 i.e. tomorrow when the voting for Haryana polls concludes and exit poll results will be made public.

Jammu and Kasmir, Haryana Exit Poll Results Time

The exit poll results for Jammu and Kashmir as well as for the Haryana assembly elections will be made public after 6.30 pm on October 5 as per the Election Commission of India.

When And Where To Watch Live Streaming

If you want to watch the exit poll results live, you can tune in to Zee News TV or watch the same on Zee News' YouTube channel as well. Alternatively, you can switch to Zee News English website for the latest updates on exit poll results.

Opinon polls for the Jammu and Kashmir as well as Haryana have predicted a mixed results with most of them predicting an edge for the Congress-led INDIA bloc while some favouring the BJP.