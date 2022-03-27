Jammu breaks 76-year record as day temperature reaches 37.3 degrees Celsius in March

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing the hottest March after seven decades. The mercury broke all records in March with Jammu and Kashmir recording an all-time high of 37.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday (March 27).

As per metrological department records, the previous high of March month was 37.2 degrees Celsius recorded 76 years ago.

“At 37.3°C, Jammu broke all-time Max. Temp. record of 37.2°C recorded earlier on 31.3.1945( 76 yrs.record). Since last 3-4 days, weather remained mainly Fair and clear in J&K due to absence of any low-pressure system or any localized weather system. Dry and hot weather is likely to prevail for next few days as well.”

MET predicted no significant weather change expected during the next one week except cloudiness to chances of light rain/snow over “extreme higher reaches” of North -western and Northern parts of J&K during night of March 20.

Meanwhile, Srinagar, recorded maximum of 25.0°C while Qazigund recorded 26.5°C, Pahalgam 22.3°C, Kokernag 24.6°C, Kupwara 26.0°C and Gulmarg 15.0°C.

Temperatures both in Jammu and Kashmir has been above normal in the month of March. In Jammu, the temperature was 8.4 degrees above normal while in Srinagar it was 2.6 degrees above normal.

Experts say that the temperatures in summers will be hot to very hot but in winters it will be cold to very cold. They said it's because of global warming and weather change across the globe.

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report released on Monday suggests India is among the places that would experience heat and humidity conditions beyond human tolerance level if emissions are not reduced.

It further said "The world will face unavoidable multiple climate hazards over the next two decades with global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius. Even temporarily exceeding this warming level will result in additional severe impacts, some of which will be irreversible, the report said.

has warned that the increase in global average temperature is going to have significant risks to the agriculture sector in vulnerable regions of the world mostly in India. Adding to that it said If global temperatures continue to rise unabated to more than 1.5 degrees C, then agricultural activity will be significantly affected and threaten to push millions into food scarcity.

Changing weather patterns can result in longer and severe periods of droughts and low precipitation. Extreme climatic conditions like extreme rainfall, heat waves and more can also negatively affect crops and harvests.

Climate change at this hour is considered the biggest challenge and threat across the globe for mankind, several big countries across the globe are continuously working on controlling the rising temperatures of the earth.

