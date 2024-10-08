Jammu East vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 live Winner and loser candidate Yudhvir Sethi vs Yogesh Sawhney total votes margin bjp congress jknc eci Jammu Kashmir Assembly election result

Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024 Live: The stage is all set for Jammu & Kashmir’s Jammu East to elect its Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) after a long wait of around 10 years. The counting of votes for the 90 assembly constituencies of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly is taking place today starting at 8 AM. Jammu & Kashmir went to the polls in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, and the counting will take place today. The result will be declared on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) website.

The Election Commission has recorded an overall turnout of 63.88 percent in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, an important rise from the 58.58 percent turnout recorded during the Lok Sabha elections.

The voting turnout on September 18 was recorded as 63.88 percent, on September 25 as 57.31 percent, and on October 1 as 65.48%.



Candidate List For The Jammu East Assembly Constituency Election 2024



The major political parties including the Bharatiya Janta Party, Congress, and PDP have nominated their candidates from BJP which is Yudhvir Sethi, and from Congress, it is Yogesh Sawhney and from PDP it is Aditya Gupta.

The previous Assembly elections were held in the year 2008 & 2014. In Jammu and Kashmir, assembly elections have not taken place since 2014.

In the year 2014, Rajesh Gupta from BJP won the Jammu East Assembly constituency and in 2008 BJP Ashok Kumar Khajuria won from the Jammu East, defeating INC Narender Singh.

Jammu & Kashmir voted in three phases with 90 seats. Jammu East Constituency Assembly Election 2024 voting date. Kathua Assembly constituency went to the polls on October 1 this year.

Jammu East, Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 result date

The result of the Assembly election 2024 in the Jammu East will be announced on October 8. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on October 8 and wrap up on the same day.