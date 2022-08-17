Srinagar: Six bodies, including a lady and her two daughters and a son, were found in two residences in Jammu's Sidhra neighbourhood. According to police, five of the deceased are from Marmat Doda and one is from the Barzulla neighbourhood of Srinagar. Police established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to find out the truth about these inexplicable deaths even though it is still unclear how they died and how long these remains were left lying.

Also Read: Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Shopian, brother injured

According to a police officer who provided details regarding the corpses' discovery, a lady in Barzulla Srinagar called the police at around 10 p.m. with concerns that her brother, Noor-Ul-Habib, was not returning her calls and that something unpleasant could have happened to him. According to the officer, authorities from police post-Sidhra and police station Nagrota hurried to the scene after learning of the incident and discovered that the house's doors were bolted from the inside.

A bad odour was coming from the residence, it was discovered during the searches. The police party discovered that the dead bodies are lying in the house. "The doors of the house were shattered in front of residents." On this, a unit from FSL and photographers from PCR's Crime division was requested. The police officer claimed that the residents also knew that one of the deceased lived in another residence.

Also Read: Urdu portals peddling fake news; J&K administration takes THIS BOLD step

When the police party arrived, they unlocked the doors and discovered two additional dead, two of which were Rubina Bano and her brother Zafar Salim. Naseema Akhter and Rubina Bano, Sakina Begum's two daughters, son Zafar Salim, and two others, Noor Ul Habib and Sajad Ahmad, were reportedly among the fatalities, according to sources.

The officer said: "Deep investigation has begun to determine the cause as well as any motives, if any, behind it and to uncover the reasons for the same. After completing the necessary medical and legal procedures, the remains will be delivered to the rightful heirs after being transported to GMC Jammu for an autopsy.

Sanjay Sharma (SP Rural) is leading an SIT that has been established to look into the situation quickly. The officer said, "Prima facie it looks to be a case of poisoning, albeit it needs to be determined whether it is a case of forced poisoning or not.