board exams 2021

Jammu Kashmir board exam 2021: JKBOSE class 11, 12 exams cancelled

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced decision to cancel the JKBOSE board exams for class 11 and 12 in view of the COVID-19 situation in the UT. He said a detailed procedure for publishing of results along with a scheme of marking will be completed by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) shortly.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday (June 9) announced that JKBOSE board exams for class 11 and class 12 have been cancelled in the union territory in the wake of COVID-19 coronavirus situation. He said a detailed procedure for publishing of results along with a scheme of marking will be completed by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) shortly.

"In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled," reads the official tweet of J&K L-T Manoj Sinha.

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 1,098 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 3,03,769 while 17 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,118, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 324 were reported from the Jammu division and 774 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said. Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 254, followed by 113 in Budgam.

Tags:
board exams 2021Jammu and Kashmirclass 12 board exams 2021JKBOSE class 11 examsJKBOSE board examsClass 12 board exams
