Jammu-Kashmir couple provide free tiffin food service for COVID-19 positive cases, frontline workers

Srinagar: Rayees Ahmed and his wife are the founders of Tiffin Aaw (tiffin came) and had started a paid food home delivery service a year back in srinagar but now they have exclusively converted that service to be free for COVID-19 positive patients and other front line workers including doctors and para medical staff.

Rayees said he got a call a few days back from outside Kashmir where a well off person requested him to provide food for his COVID-19 positive family in kashmir.

Rayees Ahmed said “We started food for Kashmir service and advertised it through social websites so that people will be aware of the service.”

He added “we deliver free food to COVID-19 positive families at home and patients in hospitals so that they get good homemade food, initially we started on our own but now meals are sponsored by people and every day we distribute 100-200 tiffin in a very systematic way following COVID-19 protocol. We distribute food having zero contact with positive patients.”

Rayees said “We consulted doctors and made food hygienic accordingly. It's nutritious food as patients need good food.”

Rayees believes in the idiom ‘together we win, divided we fall’. He said “Together we have to fight back and many are out working in their own ways.”

In Srinagar which is the hot spot of COVID-19 cases in the UT, there are many instances where whole families or the majority of family members turn out to be COVID positive and have no source to get food.

This is a group of 10 people led by Rayees Ahmed and his wife which make delivery of food to needy.

Nida Rehman, marketing director of Tiffin Aaw and a social volunteer said this is an effort to fight together. “We can not isolate everyone, we have to make them feel good and positive about life,” she said.

She also revealed that they wanted to end the service but decided not to seeing the need of the people.

People like Rayees and Nidh are definitely a hope in these tough times where people are helpless and everyone is in need of support.

