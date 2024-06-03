Advertisement
Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In Pulwama

J-K Encouter: The search operation turned into an encounter when the militants opened fire on a search party of the forces, who then fired back.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 09:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pulwama Encounter: An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, news agency PTI quoted police as saying. Following specific information about the presence of militants in the Nihama area of the south Kashmir district, security forces established a cordon and conducted a search.

The search operation turned into an encounter when the militants opened fire on a search party of the forces, who then fired back, an official said. The exchange of fire is ongoing, and neither side has reported any casualties, the official added. 

In recent years, there have been a number of encounters between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir, with many terrorists being killed. More details awaited. 

This is a developing story.

