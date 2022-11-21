topStoriesenglish
Jammu-Kashmir: Heroin worth crores recovered in Uri Baramulla

As per the statement, the recovery of Heroin is worth crores in the black market. A case under NDPS Act has been registered in Police Station Uri and an investigation set in motion.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 08:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

J&K: Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have recovered 4 packs of Heroin worth Crores in the Uri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district. In a handout, police said that a routine joint Naka of Police Uri and three Rajput units of the army was established at AD Post.

During the routine checking, 1 drug peddler namely Imtiyaz Ahmed Bhat resident of Sahoora Uri who on seeing the Naka party tried to evade arrest was apprehended and four packets of suspected contraband were recovered.

